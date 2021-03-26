Wastewater Project Receives SRF Funding

The state has approved a Yankton request for additional funds as the city tackles needed upgrades to its wastewater facility.
According to a press release, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced Thursday that the Board of Water and Natural Resources had approved a $3,500,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan for Yankton to go towards the wastewater plant upgrades.
This funding complements a grant of $6.4 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA)that was issued to the city last year.
Earlier this month, the City of Yankton made a new request for an SRF loan after it became apparent that the projects may become costlier than had been anticipated.
“What has changed is inflation and material cost,” Environmental Services Director Kyle Goodmanson told the City Commission at the March 8 board meeting. “As we continue to work through this process, the EDA has voiced some concerns about what they’re seeing some bids coming in on projects. They’re seeing anywhere from a 12-15% increase on projects on average.”
The amended SRF application was meant to cover some of those additional costs.
Planned work on the wastewater plant includes the following with estimated costs:
• Replace electrical main gear ($702,000);
• Reduce single points of failure in plant electrical ($1,885,000);
• Generator for effluent pumping ($521,000);
• Pretreatment room influent screens ($529,000);
• Replace pumps with dry pit submersible ($456,000);
• New equalization basin with pumping ($1,101,000);
• Service bypass gates ($573,000);
• Splitter/secondary influent piping ($1,814,000);
• Influent from new manhole to the plant ($1,102,000);
• Bypass pump portable six-inch ($75,000);
• Manholes at Hastings Lift Station/address inflow issues ($21,000);
• Planning documents including data collection, modeling and master plans ($1,000,000).
In February, Goodmanson told the Press & Dakotan that planning will commence in the coming months with work expected to take at least a few years.
“We’re looking at working on a lot of design … through the spring and probably even into summer,” he said. “Bidding out these project (may happen) in late summer and really having the major portion of construction being completed next summer (2022).”
All projects must be finished by May 2024.
Additionally Thursday, DENR approved funds for other area projects, including:
• A $4,150,000 funding package for the City of Tabor’s wastewater infrastructure;
• A $2,966,000 funding package to the City of Vermillion for storm sewer and landfill improvements.
