Firefighters Respond To Two Vermillion Fires Friday

VERMILLION — The Vermillion Fire EMS Department and other units responded to two calls Friday morning in sub-zero temperatures with wind chills reaching as low as -50.
The Vermillion department issued press releases on both incident.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
VERMILLION — The Vermillion Fire EMS Department and other units responded to two calls Friday morning in sub-zero temperatures with wind chills reaching as low as -50.
The Vermillion department issued press releases on both incident.
At 9:38 a.m. Friday, the Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a house fire at 31398 University Rd, Vermillion. First arriving units found smoke coming from the structure and the command officer declared a working fire.
The lone occupant of the home had evacuated the residence prior to emergency responders’ arrival and had received aid from a UPS worker who was driving by the area.
Mutual aid from neighboring departments was requested. Fire quickly breached the outside wall of the home. Due to the conditions of the residence and the high winds, the building was destroyed by fire. Total time units were on scene was 3 hours and 5 minutes.
The occupant of the home was treated for smoke inhalation and released. Some emergency personnel needed medical attention due to the severe weather during this incident. The homeowner had a support system in place and did not request further assistance immediately following the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The responding units included the Vermillion Fire EMS Department and the Wakonda, Elk Point, Beresford and Gayville fire departments, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Clay Union Electric and Pollman Excavation.
The first fire occurred at 7:24 a.m. Friday, with the Vermillion Fire EMS Department dispatched to a report of a garage fire at 210 Washington St., Vermillion.
First arriving units found smoke coming from the structure. All occupants of the home had been safely evacuated.
Fire personnel established attack lines and conducted a primary search of the structure. Mutual aid from neighboring departments was requested. The Clay County Emergency Management command trailer was also requested as a warming station due to the high winds and extreme cold.
In addition, Pollman Excavation provided a trailer for a warming station, and the Clay County jail also provided a van to assist.
Firefighters worked to access the fire which spread from the garage to the second floor of the home. The building sustained significant damage. Total time units were on scene was 3 hours and 33 minutes. No civilians or emergency personnel were injured during this incident. The Red Cross was contacted to aid the occupants of the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The responding units included the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, the Gayville, Elk Point and Yankton fire departments, the Vermillion Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Clay County Emergency Management and Pollman Excavation.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.