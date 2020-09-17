ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A Yankton man has received a suspended prison sentence for the abuse of a dependent adult in his care.
The defendant, 28-year-old Aaron David Albaugh, was sentenced this week in Sioux County Court, according to County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor in violation of Iowa law, Kunstle said in a news release.
The case arose May 5, 2019, when the victim, a dependent adult living with a full-time caretaker, suffered a facial injury. The caretaker was Albaugh, who reported to his supervisor the victim suffered a minor accidental fall.
Others observing the injury took the victim to the emergency room, revealing significant trauma including several facial fractures, which specialists described as not a single accidental fall.
The victim reported to their family and medical provider that the victim and caretaker were in a “big fight,” but could not further describe the fight due to their special needs.
The case was delayed because of COVID-19 and was scheduled for a Sept. 22 jury trial.
On Sept. 14, Albaugh accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to two years in prison. The prison term was suspended and Albaugh was ordered to complete two years of probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections. He was further ordered to pay a fine, complete substance abuse treatment, submit a sample of his DNA, have no contact with the victim and is prohibited from working in any caregiving capacity or facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.