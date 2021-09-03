• Nathan Frost, 37, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Paul Selzler Jr., 33, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• A 15-year-old Yankton male was arrested Thursday for unauthorized use of motor vehicle and grand theft (felony).
• Ryan Hauger, 44, Irene, was arrested Friday for simple assault (domestic).
