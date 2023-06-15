WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has announced the application process is now open for U.S. Service Academy nominations for the graduating Class of 2028.
“It’s one of my greatest congressional privileges and honors to nominate South Dakota’s exceptional students to the United States Service Academies,” said Johnson. “Each year I receive applications from motivated South Dakotans from all walks of life. But they all have something in common — their desire to serve their country at the highest level. Academy students are the best of the best, and South Dakotans always contend well.”
Members of Congress may nominate candidates to four of the five U.S. Service Academies: the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York; the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
The Academies provide a fully funded, exceptional education, plus a monthly stipend, in return for mandatory service upon commissioning. The Academies require applicants be a U.S. Citizen, unmarried with no dependents, between the ages of 17-23, and of good moral character.
Interested students must open a pre-candidate file directly with the Academy. Then, South Dakota residents must complete Johnson’s nomination packet by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. For more information about the process and step-by-step instructions on how to apply, visit https://dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations.
