WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) has announced the application process is now open for U.S. Service Academy nominations for the graduating Class of 2028.

“It’s one of my greatest congressional privileges and honors to nominate South Dakota’s exceptional students to the United States Service Academies,” said Johnson. “Each year I receive applications from motivated South Dakotans from all walks of life. But they all have something in common — their desire to serve their country at the highest level. Academy students are the best of the best, and South Dakotans always contend well.”

