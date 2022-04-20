FBI Confirms Body Of Santee Woman Found On Reservation Land

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
SANTEE, Neb. — Three sources, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have confirmed that a Santee, Nebraska, woman died on reservation land.
Ashleigh Wabasha, a 19-year-old American Indian woman, was reported missing March 27. Authorities confirmed her body was found Monday (April 18) at an undisclosed location. No cause of death or other details have been released.
The FBI, Santee Sioux Police and Knox County officials have confirmed the woman’s body was found on a reservation. The sources don’t explicitly say the Santee Sioux reservation in northern Knox County, but their statements seem to indicate that location.
FBI spokeswoman Amy Adams responded to the Press & Dakotan’s request for confirmation of the agency’s involvement and with any information on the case.
“The FBI Omaha Sioux City Resident Agency is investigating the death of Ashleigh Wabasha,” Adams said. “The 19-year-old Native American was last seen March 27, 2022, on the Santee Sioux Indian reservation. Wabasha’s body was found April 18, 2022, on the reservation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further details on the case can be released.”
The Press & Dakotan asked the reason for the FBI’s involvement in the case and its role in the investigation surrounding Wabasha’s death.
“The FBI is responsible for investigating the most serious crimes in Indian Country,” Adams said. “Three conditions must be met in order for the FBI to investigate an alleged crime on a reservation.”
Those conditions include the following:
• The investigation must be predicated, or based, on a criminal act for which the FBI has jurisdiction, including crimes that wouldn’t fall under FBI jurisdiction if they occurred outside of a reservation.
• The crime must have occurred on a reservation where the FBI has jurisdiction.
• The subject, victim or both must be American Indian or Alaskan Native.
“The FBI investigates all matters that meet these criteria without regard to age, race, gender or other personal demographics,” Adams said.
In response to a Press & Dakotan query, Knox County Attorney John Thomas said the victim was an American Indian who was found on a reservation.
Therefore, the Santee Sioux Police Department and the FBI were handling the case, he said. He added that he had no jurisdiction or further information.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has provided support as needed but does not hold jurisdiction in the case, Sheriff Don Henery told the Press & Dakotan.
Santee Sioux Police Chief Rob Henry confirmed that Wabasha’s body had been found and that the FBI had taken the lead in the investigation.
The Santee Sioux Tribal Council posted a message Wednesday on its Facebook page. The message contained the following excerpts:
“Today, the Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Executive Officers held a meeting update with the Santee Sioux Nation Chief of Police, Robert Henry, the information was very limited in detail due to ongoing investigation efforts.
“We would like to continue to offer our support, in services detailed below to everyone and make sure everyone has services offered to them in their time of need.
“First, we would like to offer our heartfelt condolences and our prayers, to both the (victim’s) families. We also want you to know that we continue to offer our support in any way we can, to help you through this heartbreaking time.
“We would like to extend our thoughts and prayers also to the first responders, law enforcement, EMS, Santee Fire and all the volunteers that continued to help in this process. We would also like to send our thoughts and prayers to the young men that located Ashleigh. …
“The Santee Community School has offered their counseling services through their Facebook posts. We encourage the family and all our community to use those services. The Victims Witness program has also extended their services; more information will be forthcoming. Also, we have asked our H.E.A.R.T. program to be part of our follow-up assistance along with our Society of Care (S.O.C.) program in any services they can provide.
“We encourage all of our spiritual leaders to open your doors and your resources to help the families involved and the community with whatever help you can provide.”
——
The Santee Sioux Tribe’s Facebook page contains phone numbers and other information.
Follow the Press & Dakotan for more information on this developing story.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.