PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their seventh meeting of the 2020 interim at 8 a.m. (CST) Monday, Dec. 7. The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hear from the Department of Education on waivers acted on by the School Finance Accountability Board. The Bureau of Administration will report on the Statewide Long-Term Growth Plan and the committee will receive the annual report from the Department of Labor on the Family Education Program. The Bureau of Finance and Management will provide an update on coronavirus funding and the grant programs funded by the Coronavirus Relief Funding. The agenda is available online.
Those wishing to testify must register by noon on Friday, Dec. 4, by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which agenda item they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
