PIERRE — As summer transitions to fall, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants boat/cabin owners to be aware of low water levels in some areas.
One of the primary concerns with these low water levels has been launching and loading boats, but cabin owners need to be aware of water levels as well.
“Taking docks, boats, and slips out of lakes in certain southeastern South Dakota lakes is going to be difficult,” said GFP Aquatic Habitat and Access Biologist Kip Rounds. “Many of our boat ramps are so low that we’re concerned lakeshore owners with boats on lifts will have issues getting their boats/lifts off the lake if they wait too long and water drops even more.”
Regardless of where you are launching or loading, always be mindful of ramp conditions. Check for any visible hazards prior to putting your boat in and always maintain a “no wake” speed until you have reached adequate depths. Decreased water levels have resulted in shallower water and in turn more potential hazards a significant way away from the ramp itself.
When loading your boat, avoid “power loading” onto the trailer. Instead, get the boat onto the trailer then winch or crank the vessel the rest of the way up by hand. Individuals with roller trailers should have no difficulty and individuals with bunk trailers can back their trailer slightly deeper into the water to ensure the vessel can be completely secured at the bow.
Rounds also mentioned how cabin owner can assist GFP with the monitoring of AIS species.
“Cabin owners can also be of assistance to us by inspecting their boats, docks, and lifts once they are out of the water for the season,” said Rounds. “This time of year, zebra mussels can range from less than a quarter inch to 2 inches and will be whiteish in color with black stripes. If you find mussels attached to anything, we are asking you contact your local GFP office. If you have any doubts to what they are, please take a picture. If you have mussels on your boat or watercraft, you must decontaminate the watercraft with hot water (120 degrees on internal compartments and 140 degrees for exterior hull) or completely clean, drain, and dry your watercraft and remove any mussels that were attached.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.