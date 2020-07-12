In Sunday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the state’s number of current hospitalizations dropped to its lowest level in almost three months.
The state reported 53 people currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus. The last time the number of current hospitalizations was that low was April 18.
The state has a total of 738 hospitalizations during the pandemic, with no new hospitalizations reported Sunday. It’s the first day without new hospitalizations since early April.
Locally, Hutchinson County recorded two new positive tests to bring its case total to 17. Four cases are active.
Bon Homme County reported one new case, its 14th. The county has two active cases.
Union County reported one new positive test, giving it 151 known cases. Two recoveries were reported. The county now has 23 active cases.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 85th, along with one new recovery (73). Also, its total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic was amended down by one to seven. There are 10 active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 7,499 (+45)
• Total Tests — 90,608 (+1,002)
• Active Cases — 868 (-7)
• Deaths — 109 (0 change)
• Recoveries — 6,522 (+52)
In Nebraska, 221 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday, lifting the state total to 20,998.
The state’s death toll was amended downward by one to 285.
Total hospitalizations stood at 1,421 (+2), with 95 people currently hospitalized (0).
Recoveries climbed to 15,724 (+225).
Total tests processed rose to 208,338 (+4,247).
