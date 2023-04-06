Lou Raguse was a young reporter in South Dakota when two teenage girls from Vermillion were reported missing in 1971.
Raguse, who now works for KARE-TV in Minneapolis, recently authored a book on the disappearance of Pam Jackson and Sherri Miller.
He’ll be at Muddy Mo’s Coffee House in Yankton on Saturday, April 8, to talk about the tragedy and his book, Vanished in Vermillion. Raguse will speak at about 1:30 p.m. and also answer questions and sign books from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Books will be available for sale. Raguse also says he will sign books that have already been purchased.
The irony of the sad mystery is that officials perhaps did not do enough to find the girls in 1971, thinking that perhaps they’d run away from home. Then, three decades years later, officials reopened the file as a “cold case” and perhaps they then became too zealous.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event.
