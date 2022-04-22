Project Appleseed will hold a rifle marksmanship clinic on May 7-8, 2022, at the Yankton Sharpshooters range in Utica Township.
This unique event teaches fundamental rifle marksmanship skills together with stories about the important role that marksmanship played during the Revolutionary War.
The two-day event will include instruction on gun safety, proper marksmanship techniques and live fire practice. In addition to expert marksmanship instruction, students will hear the history of three pivotal events that ignited the Revolutionary War.
For additional information, visit www.appleseedinfo.org.
