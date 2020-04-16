VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is closed to the public during the COVID-19 crisis, but patrons can still check out items with our temporary pick-up service by calling or emailing Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
The library also wants to remind everyone that it has many digital services available to you for free through its website. These services are available 24/7 and all you need is internet access and a device that connects to it.
These are just a few resources you can use for free with your library card. For the full list, visit www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org and select “eResources” under the “Resources” menu button.
Read: eBooks and eAudiobooks available on Overdrive and RBdigital. Includes magazines.
Listen: Download songs and stream music with Freegal.
Watch: IndieFlix has documentaries, movies, and tv shows. For when you’ve run out of things to watch on Netflix and Hulu.
Make: Crafting tutorials in almost any subject with Creativebug.
Don’t have internet access? The library’s wi-fi is up and running all day, every day and can be reached from the closer spots in our parking lot. We are even working on extending the range of the signal to increase public access.
For more information visit www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org, call 605-677-7060, or email vplcircdesk@vermillionpubliclibrary.org.
