Customers shopping the Furniture Mart, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, and Ashley HomeStore have an opportunity with every purchase to help feed the hungry in their community. Throughout the month of March, the Furniture Mart USA family of stores will donate a portion of every sale to local food banks across the upper Midwest. March is National Nutrition Month.
“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food banks need our help,” said Bill Hinks, Founder and Chairman of Furniture Mart USA. “Good nutrition is a basic human need. Yet many families continue to struggle to make ends meet. Food insecurity shouldn’t be one of their worries.”
This is the eighth year for Furniture Mart USA’s Hunger Campaign, which to date has provided more than three-million meals through food and monetary donations. Food Bank partners in this campaign include Feeding South Dakota, Great Plains Food Bank, Minnesota FoodShare, Food Bank of Iowa, Riverbend Food Bank, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, CAER, HACAP, and Food Bank of Siouxland.
“We know that our customers believe passionately in this important cause, and we do, too,” said Hinks. “We want to help our neighbors in their time of need. A campaign like this truly is a win/win for everyone!”
Furniture Mart USA, the nation’s 35th largest furniture retailer based in Sioux Falls, currently operates more than 50 stores in 36 communities across six states — Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Illinois.
