Customers shopping the Furniture Mart, Unclaimed Freight Furniture, and Ashley HomeStore have an opportunity with every purchase to help feed the hungry in their community. Throughout the month of March, the Furniture Mart USA family of stores will donate a portion of every sale to local food banks across the upper Midwest. March is National Nutrition Month.

“Together, we can make a positive difference in our communities. Right now, more than ever, local food banks need our help,” said Bill Hinks, Founder and Chairman of Furniture Mart USA. “Good nutrition is a basic human need. Yet many families continue to struggle to make ends meet. Food insecurity shouldn’t be one of their worries.”

