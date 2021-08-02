100 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 3, 1921
The river has slowly been falling during the last few days, the gauge today showing a stage of about 60.5 feet. Work of driving piles for the falsework around Pier 3 is progressing steadily.
Three profession representatives of the fast disappearing wild and woolly west blew into Yankton this morning in their office clothes, seeking a date for a roundup. They have a company of 14 men, 32 horses and plenty of steers, they say, and have been putting on their show at Wall Lake, near Sioux Falls. They were negotiating with Pete Hohenthaner today for a week from Saturday and Sunday at Wildwood Park.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 3, 1946
A small hill of oats, estimated as 20 feet high and 150 feet long, is being piled up in the street near the Cargill Elevator company at Avon, awaiting cars to transport the grain to the markets.
Police have received complaints that youngsters are firing air rifles near the city dump and west up the Missouri River. This is against the law, according to Chief of Police Lyman Thomas, who states that the practice must cease or offenders will be fined. Air rifles may be fired only outside the city limits.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 3, 1971
Eleven Yankton Senior Girl Scouts will be leaving early tomorrow morning on a bus trip to the nation’s capital. The scouts will join a group from Nyoda Council in the northern part of the state. While in D.C., the scouts plan to take a boat trip to Mt. Vernon, visit Capitol Hill and the Smithsonian Institute as well as the Israeli and Australian embassies.
Ben Reifel, former U.S. Congressman, will be the main speaker at the University of South Dakota’s Summer Commencement. In addition, Reifel will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Law Degree by the university during the ceremonies. About 400 students will receive their degrees as the summer session comes to a close, compared to 333 students the prior year.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 3, 1996
While quality remains strong, the number of livestock entries is down at this year’s Yankton County 4-H Achievement Days wrapping up today at the fairgrounds. The smaller 4-H numbers reflect market changes, Extension Agent Craig Anthony said.
Yankton Inn and Convention Center is being converted into a Best Western Kelly Inn. A $1.4 million renovation will follow the lease of the Yankton Inn and Convention Center by Kelly Yankton Ventures Limited Partnership.
