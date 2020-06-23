Yankton Area Arts (YAA) announces a limited reopening of G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery. The gallery will open July 20, with limited viewing hours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. each day.
Gallery capacity will be limited to 10 people at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while inside the gallery and will be asked to use the front door only. If a guest needs to use the ramp, they are asked to call 605-665-9754 to request entry.
Additionally, anyone who feels they are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, may call the gallery to request a private showing of the exhibit.
All safety precautions and procedures are listed on the YAA website, YanktonAreaArts.org.
