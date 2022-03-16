100 Years Ago
Friday, March 17, 1922
• Six or seven domestic ducks, belonging to the Sorenson family living on the Missouri River bank at the foot of Cedar street, developed an adventuresome streak yesterday while in quest of choice morsels of food along the water’s edge just above Pier 2 of the bridge, and treated themselves incidentally to a ride on a raft of ice. They abandoned their raft a couple of hundred yards downstream without any hesitation and made a bee line for shore.
• Roads throughout the county are getting quite passable under the drying wind and warm sun of the last few days, and there is very little danger now of getting stuck in a mudhole, travelers say.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 17, 1947
• Mrs. Hedwig Huber, member of the Yankton county pioneer Julius Rudolph family, passed away at Sacred Heart hospital at 12:10 Sunday afternoon, after suffering a fractured pelvis in a fall Saturday night. Mrs. Huber, 89, came to Yankton County from Germany when she was a girl, and spent the rest of her life here. Her parents settled on the James River northwest of Yankton, among the early-day pioneers of this section.
• Two Clay county farmers, Kenneth Hesla of Wakonda and Herbert Biles of Vermillion, have been cited by County Agent Raymond L. Venard for their outstanding herd records in connection with a state extension department experiment in hog breeding.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 17, 1972
• Twelve young people were injured in a two-car crash just south of Tabor on Highway 50 at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Investigating officers said both cars were headed south on a divided highway portion when the first car began making a left hand turn and the second car collided with it. Two passengers were hospitalized and in fair or good condition. The remaining 10 young people involved in the accident were treated and released.
• Entertainer Danny Thomas will bring his Las Vegas comedy stage show to five South Dakota cities in May, including at Yankton on May 6. Thomas is appearing as the guest of Congressman Jim Abourezk.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 17, 1997
• The first female, deaf, licensed mortician in Vermillion has overcome several barriers to reach her career goal. Lori Kober has one year behind her as a licensed funeral director/embalmer with Iverson-Siecke Funeral Home, Vermillion. Addressing the Rivercity Recreation Club for the Deaf Saturday night at Muggsy’s through interpretation from Kathy Merrill, Kober explained the path that brought her to South Dakota.
• The Yankton Bucks continued to show that home is where you lace up your shoes. Even if it’s three hours away. The Bucks beat Brookings handily 63-55 in a 1AA Regional, making their home next weekend the Sioux Falls Arena for the State AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
