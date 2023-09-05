POUND COUNT
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owners. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 1:04 am
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• James Carman, 57, of Yankton was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Monday for possession of marijuana 2 ounces or less (M1); possession of drug paraphernalia (M2); and driving with a revoked license.
• Patricia Pregler, 40, of Yankton was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear.
• Christina Wilson, 44, of Yankton was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Monday on three separate bench warrants all issued by Yankton County for failure to appear.
• Austin Erickson, 31, of Yankton was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Monday for driving with revoked license.
• Shayna Provost, 21, of Yankton was arrested at 5:54 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear.
• Precious Ferris, 25, of Niobrara Nebraska, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Monday for DUI; and contempt.
