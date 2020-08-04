100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 5, 1920
• The recently graded Jim river road is still hardly a boulevard but had been pounded into shape so that cars may use it - much to the relief of the American Legion committee in charge of the dance tonight at Wildwood.
• Spruce street is being graded and opened up between Third and Fourth, and on West Third street in front of the Ellerman home on up to Fifth street, which when completed will make a delightful loop of residential streets. West fifth street is also being surveyed and contracts being let for grading out along the city park on that street.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 5, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 5, 1970
• The archeological salvage excavation to investigate the contents of Indian mounds on the Jacob D. S. Hofer farm near Bridgewater will begin on Monday, August 10, according to work received from John S. Sigstad of the South Dakota Archeological commission who will supervise the project. Some Freeman Junior College and Academy students may have the opportunity to participate.
• Nebraska this year has turned out the biggest calf crop on record, estimated at 1,986,000, the State-Federal Division of Agricultural Statistics reported last Wednesday. The old record of 1,960,000 was set two years ago.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 5, 1995
• With the turning of a shovel, St. Benedict parish will reach a turning point in its short life. The parish, created in October of 1993, puts long months of planning behind them and now looks to the actual construction of the building that will be a symbol of the new church body. Rev. Rodney Farke is founding pastor of the fledging parish.
• Pamela Ekroth, daughter of Gary and Nancy Ekroth, Dallas, will be among 160 young women from across the nation competing for the Miss Teen of American title Aug. 4-13 in San Diego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.