BROOKINGS — Are you a 4-H Alumni looking to get involved again? Or maybe you have a special interest in a 4-H project area and want to do more to support a youth development program? The South Dakota 4-H Youth Development Program is seeking individuals to serve on its statewide 4-H project committees. These committees cover a range in interests, from traditional animal projects and youth-in-action events, to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs.
“South Dakota 4-H is excited to offer this opportunity to partner with our community and industry supporters across the state to provide a better experience for our members,” says Jenae Hansen, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension 4-H Volunteer Development Field Specialist.
In October, committees statewide were restructured to include event and educational teams. Members of the event management team are individuals who can be counted on to show up and assist with event planning and logistics for any statewide event for that particular project. If requested, these members will also provide feedback and guidance regarding the project area.
Members of the education team serve to promote and educate. They encourage participation in the project area, assist in sparking interest among 4-H members and connect 4-H members with resources. This team is ideal for county judges, with duties such as running project clinics and judging workshops.
Project committee members will be asked to serve on a two-year rotation. In the first year, members will be asked to serve either one year or two years dependent on personal preference and the decision of 4-H professionals. Committee members can serve multiple terms.
For more information, contact Hansen at 605-626-2870 or Jenae.Hansen@sdstate.edu.
To sign-up for a project committee, complete this brief questionnaire (2021sd4hprojectcommittee.questionpro.com) and a representative from South Dakota 4-H will follow up.
