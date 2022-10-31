Author Charles M. Rogers will be discussing his book “South Dakota Stories from World War II” at the Mead Museum on Friday, Nov. 4, at noon. The book highlights the lives of those who served, the battles they fought, and their fate during and after the war.
Rogers is a lifelong resident of South Dakota. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science at Huron College and then a Master of Education in School Administration with a minor in History at South Dakota State University. He first taught American History and American Government at Scotland High School and later spent 10 years teaching American History at Washington High School in Sioux Falls before retiring.
