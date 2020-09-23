COVID Hits Campuses

VERMILLION — In the midst of a pandemic, the University of South Dakota has recorded a 5% enrollment decrease but has set a record 80.7% rate of returning students.
The Board of Regents released the figures during Wednesday’s media call featuring regents’ CEO/Executive Director Brian Maher and the six public university presidents.
The six schools’ total enrollment stood at 33,566, down 954 from last fall. The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students for the fall term was 24,586, a decline of 718 students.
USD enrolled 9,459 students this fall, down 461 students from fall 2019. The number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students, based on credit hours, stood at 7,125, down about 3% from last fall.
During Wednesday’s phone conference, USD President Sheila Gestring noted the number of full-time students at her school declined by fewer than 2%. The larger losses came among part-time and international students.
“The core of our USD student population remains intact,” she said.
Gestring pointed out the university remained relatively stable — and even grew in areas such as graduate students — during a time of great uncertainty. The overall decrease was expected because of the pandemic and because it followed years of enrollment growth, she added.
The number of international students fell because of travel issues during the pandemic, Gestring said. USD admitted twice as many international students compared to last year. However, the university ultimately had a decrease of 35.6% in new international student enrollment.
At the same time, USD experienced an increase in its graduate school enrollment and also in students remaining close to home.
This fall, USD’s first-time, full-time, on-campus domestic freshmen declined by 73 students from last year’s incoming class. The university saw growth in new student enrollment from South Dakota and Nebraska, while seeing declines in Iowa and Minnesota.
“I’m very pleased to see growth in South Dakota, our largest market,” she said. “We also saw growth in Nebraska for the second year in a row, which we attribute to being able to offer an in-state rate.”
In response to a reporter’s question, Gestring said the university saw a decline of 14 Native American students, or about 4%. The school is working to increase its Native American enrollment, she added.
USD has taken steps to serve students and to address health and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic. As a result, USD reached the record-setting retention rate of 80.7%, Gestring said. The figure represents the number of students who returned to school this fall.
“I’m incredibly proud to see the hard work of our faculty and staff pay off with our record retention rates,” the president said. “It speaks volumes about the kind of experience students have and can look forward to at USD.”
The effort has continued to this fall, as the USD campus — and the larger Vermillion community and Clay County — saw a surge in coronavirus cases.
In response to a Press & Dakotan question, Gestring expressed satisfaction seeing the university’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline from the peak. “I am very pleased our case numbers are at more manageable levels,” she said.
The number of active cases peaked Sept. 2 at 238. According to USD’s website, the numbers Wednesday stood at 23 active cases (all students, no employees).
USD’s total student headcount, which includes undergraduate and graduate enrollment for full-time and part-time students, declined by 4.6%, according to a news release. While part-time students — many of which were non-degree-seeking — declined by 9.2%, full-time students declined by only 1.9%.
USD saw substantial growth in new graduate student enrollment, Gestring said. This year, the graduate school grew by 118 new, first-time students, with substantial growth in the Beacom School of Business and the School of Health Sciences.
“Business and health care are two areas that distinguish USD from others in the region, and that shows in USD’s enrollment numbers,” the president said.
The university anticipates more developments in its business and health care offerings, she said. “We look forward to continued growth in these areas as we explore new ways to innovate, such as with our data analytics program and inter-professional health care approach,” she said.
USD realized a 2.9% increase in high school dual-credit enrollment, indicating freshman-level math courses in Sioux Falls contributed to the growth of the dual-credit program at USD.
In response to a Press & Dakotan question, Gestring noted the university became creative in its enrollment efforts during the pandemic.
“We have had to find new ways to do our recruiting over the summer. We had a lot of virtual tours,” she said. “We have resumed in-person visits, but we’re keeping elements of the virtual things. We have heard a lot of positive feedback from individuals who found the virtual tour interesting and went on to schedule a campus visit.”
Gestring viewed the hybrid approach as something that can continue for admission efforts.
“We’re glad to return to face-to-face experiences,” she said. “We had to take on a new approach to recruiting and retaining, and we’re learning some things that we’ll keep in the future as well.”
The fall 2020 enrollment figures for the other South Dakota public universities are as follows:
• Black Hills State University of Spearfish, headcount of 3,608, down 250; and full-time equivalent of 2,357, down 163.5;
• Dakota State University of Madison, headcount of 3,186, down 82, and FTE of 2,045.8, down 17.1;
• Northern State University of Aberdeen, headcount of 3,431, up 4, and FTE of 1,769.8, down 47.4;
• South Dakota School of Mines and Technology of Rapid City, headcount of 2,477, down 52; FTE of 2,039.9, down 116.5;
• South Dakota State University of Brookings, headcount of 11,405, down 113; FTE of 9,248.5, down 154.2.
The overall numbers at the six public universities aren’t unexpected given the uncertain times, Maher said. On the other hand, he was pleased with the system’s retention rate. The universities kept 81% of their students from fall 2019 to fall 2020, compared to 78% from fall 2018 to fall 2019, he said.
“I’m not going to be so Pollyanna to think everything is great,” he said. “There is some news here we don’t like and are discussing, but there is news that’s important to acknowledge.”
