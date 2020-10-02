PIERRE — College or university students wanting a firsthand look at how government works can get that opportunity as a legislative intern for the 2021 Legislative Session.
The South Dakota Legislature is looking for 22 ambitious college or university students to serve as legislative interns. The internship positions are open to all college and university students; all majors are eligible. Applications for the intern positions must be filed with the Legislative Research Council by Oct. 9, 2020.
The Legislative Research Council’s internship program gives students an in-depth understanding of the government process as they provide assistance to the legislative branch of government. Interns work with the legislative leadership and assist legislators with bill briefs, constituent services and other legislative tasks. Students will receive $4,750 in compensation for their services and may also receive college credits for their internship.
Additional information on the internship program including an application can be found on the Legislative Research Council’s website: https://sdlegislature.gov/Students/Intern/Default.aspx. The 96th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from Jan. 12, 2021 to March 29, 2021 with a recess from March 12-26. For more information contact Amanda Marsh, Senior Research Analyst, or Sakura Rohleder, Fiscal Analyst, Legislative Research Council, 500 East Capitol, Pierre, SD 57501; email LRC@sdlegislature.gov; or call (605) 773-3251.
