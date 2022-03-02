TYNDALL — A judge has granted the state more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty for a Scotland man charged with three murders.
Francis Lange, 42, is scheduled for an October trial in Bon Homme County. He’s accused of shooting five persons — resulting in three deaths and two injuries — during a Nov. 9, 2021, intrusion of his former Scotland residence.
The three counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony charging premeditation, carry a sentence of the death penalty or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
First Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering had set a Feb. 28 deadline for the state’s death penalty determination. However, she received a request last month from both the prosecution and defense for more time to complete Lange’s mental evaluation.
In her ruling, Gering noted the approaching deadline for the state’s decision. However, she also noted the apparent need for more time to complete Lange’s mental evaluation, with the results affecting the state’s death penalty decision.
Gering found good cause and entered an order extending the state’s deadline. The judge said the state will indicate its death penalty decision no later than two weeks after the competency evaluation is completed and disclosed to the state.
Gering’s granting of a deadline extension marks the latest action in proceedings scheduled to run for nearly a year. Gering said the death penalty decision could change the timeline for the court proceedings.
“Both parties agree that, in order to determine whether or not to seek the death penalty, the state should have the completed competency evaluation,” the judge wrote. “Both parties agree to allow the state to make its death penalty determination two weeks after the competency evaluation has been completed and disclosed to the state.”
The case is prosecuted by South Dakota Assistant Attorney General Brent Kempema and Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl. Lange’s defense counsel consists of Seth Klentz of Beresford and Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls.
South Dakota Attorney General spokesman Tim Bormann told the Press & Dakotan on Wednesday that the AG’s office doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.
Last November’s shootings stunned the Bon Homme County community of about 900 residents. Court documents outline details of the ongoing case.
During late afternoon, Lange returned to the Scotland house where he formerly lived and shot five people, authorities say. Two people died at the scene, while a third person was hospitalized and later died. The deaths included Lang’s former girlfriend, Angela Monclova; Librado Monclova and Diane Akins, according to court documents. Those injured were Vicki Monclova, who was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment, and the child with the initials M.M.
In a Facebook statement, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said indications showed the incident stemmed from “a domestic-related altercation.”
Besides the three first-degree murder charges, Lange faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of commission of a felony while armed with a firearm.
The first-degree attempted murder charges and the commission of a felony with a firearm charges, both Class 2 felonies, carry a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The firearm charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
Aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.
In cases where the death penalty may be authorized, South Dakota law allows the judge and jury to consider the following aggravating circumstances:
• The defendant has a prior Class A or Class B conviction, or the defendant committed murder and has a felony conviction for a crime of violence;
• The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person in a public place;
• The defendant committed the offense for the benefit of the defendant or another, for the purpose of receiving money or any other thing of monetary value;
• The defendant committed the offense on a current or former judicial officer or prosecutor while engaged in their duties;
• The defendant caused or directed another to commit murder or committed murder as an agent or employee of another person;
• The offense was outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible, or inhuman in that it involved torture, depravity of mind, or an aggravated battery to the victim;
• The offense was committed against a law enforcement officer, employee of a corrections institution or firefighter while engaged in the performance of such person’s official duties;
• The offense was committed by a person in, or who has escaped from, the lawful custody of a law enforcement officer or place of lawful confinement;
• The offense was committed for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing a lawful arrest or custody in a place of lawful confinement, of the defendant or another;
• The offense was committed in the course of manufacturing, distributing or dispensing substances listed in Schedules I and II.
Lange remains in the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall on a $2 million cash bond.
