Chamber Head Weighs In On Housing, Cannabis, Amendment C Litigation

You just had to look at this year’s legislative session.
On Thursday, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce president David Owen addressed Yankton Thrive’s Post-Legislative Lunch at Fry’n Pan, where he had an interesting analogy for how the 2022 legislative session played out.
“Thinking about this legislative session is a little like driving by a car wreck,” he said. “You know you shouldn’t look because it’s just going to make you sick. But you can’t not look, so you look.”
However, he said that things could be worse.
“When you look, it’s not that bad,” he said. “Every legislative session gets their job done. They get the budget done, we balance budgets in South Dakota and we’re going to go through a lot that got accomplished.”
HOUSING
The centerpiece of Thursday’s presentation was on the Legislature’s actions on distributing $200 million to help promote workforce housing projects throughout the state.
“There’s a lot of money on the table — $200 million — half of which is going to be sent out in loans, half of which will be made available in grants and all of which must be used for infrastructure,” Owen said. “What we’re hoping happens with that is that proposals in various towns can have their infrastructure underwritten by this program so that will allow the developers to hold down rents, to offer the houses slightly below market and get a return.”
He said it’s hoped that this will make housing available to more people.
“We’re having a terrible time finding housing for people that are making $17-$19 per hour,” he said. “I think this is well thought out and a lot of work. Housing is a $2 billion industry in South Dakota, if not more, but (there’s now) $200 million structured to subsidize infrastructure, and they all need infrastructure. If this doesn’t work, I don’t know what will.”
Under the plan, 30% of the funding is reserved for cities over 50,000 residents (Sioux Falls and Rapid City) and the remaining 70% can be distributed to other communities.
CANNABIS
During his presentation, Owen noted just how popular the issue of cannabis — both medical and recreational — was during the 2022 session.
“Forty nine bills — almost 10% of the bills — were on pot, most of which we didn’t care about,” he said. “(They included) definitions, cards, who gets it, who has to carry it, which way does the doctor have to face when he gives the card.”
He said that one thing the state Chamber is watching is employer rights.
“Our concern is whether or not they’re telling employers that they can’t fire people for failing a THC test,” he said. “Two states have passed laws that say you can’t refuse to hire. Even though they failed a THC test, you have to let them try and if you catch them again, you can fire them. We’re a little bit worried about what the law will say about that relationship with people on THC. … The real issue is that THC doesn’t measure impairment.”
Owen called it a complex issue.
“This is a significant change for South Dakotans, but I think with a 70% vote, the public is wanting access to the medical benefits of marijuana, and the Legislature is working real hard to make sure that that happens, but that it has the proper controls,” he said. “We’ve spent more than a year trying to figure it out, and it’s really complicated. The Chamber hasn’t watched all of those details. We’re concerned about the effect on employers. It’s a big deal to get right because it’s a controlled substance. In terms of economic impact, somebody’s going to make a lot of money, and in terms of impact on the economy, it’ll take its role.”
AMENDMENT C
Owen also talked about Amendment C, which would change the threshold for passage of constitutional amendments requiring a certain amount of funding to 60%.
The amendment will be considered during the June primary and is widely seen as a preemptive attempt at thwarting Amendment D — set to be part of the November election — which would expand Medicaid.
“We have been complaining since last year’s session — meaning the 2021 session — about how they put that on the June ballot. It’s not right and it’s not fair,” Owen said. “There is a legal challenge that says, ‘If (Amendment) A , recreational marijuana, was thrown out because it’s multiple subjects, C — which addresses tax increases and spending — is multiple subjects.’ They came to me because I’m a voter in Minnehaha County and asked if I would be a plaintiff in that.”
Following the presentation, Owen told reporters the lawsuit is continuing to play out.
“The Amendment C lawsuit is moving forward on the substance of what’s been presented, which is Amendment C has more than a single subject and, in our opinion, is unconstitutional,” he said. “The ruling that came down a few days ago only addresses a procedural element of this where the Attorney General refused to acknowledge that they had been served in this lawsuit because the mail had gone to the Secretary of State — that’s who the suit is filed against.”
He said that a lot could change beyond the primary election if Amendment C is to pass in June’s election.
“We’re at the circuit court level, and that judge will hear the case, the attorneys will make the arguments, that judge will make a ruling,” he said. “Both sides are sure to appeal that to the Supreme Court. I’m not sure the court will be done with their deliberations before the Medicaid vote in Novemeber, so we may see a replay of what happened (with marijuana) — C could be ruled unconstitutional and it would change how the election proceeded.”
Transgender Issue
During previous attempts to pass legislation targeted at transgender individuals, such as “bathroom bills” and sports bans, the Chamber has been among the opponents.
“What happened to the business community on the transgender bill?” Owen said. “Last year, we were apoplectic and leaned all over the governor. Some of my board members had conversations with her that were rude.”
However, Owen said Senate Bill 46 came in a very different climate.
“We warned the Legislature about economic consequences if we adopted this in terms of canceled tournaments, canceled entertainers, canceled conventions, economic loss to the state that had happened in North Carolina and several other states,” he said. “Every state in the (Southeastern Conference) … adopted a similar bill and the NCAA didn’t do a damn thing. So, I think the conversation is pervasive. … The governor seemed to have her political feet underneath her again and we’re not looking to spend a lot of political capital on this because the case that we make, we can’t make anymore.”
Owen said that the Chamber will keep watch for escalating legislation and will decide accordingly whether to get involved in the future.
“Our concern was economic consequences through canceled conventions, entertainers refusing to come here, tournaments being canceled and there’s not much evidence that’s still happening, so we backed off of Senate Bill 46,” he said. “We will always keep an eye as we go through these issues, particularly ones that appeal to specific political bases and core supporters. We get a lot of that. I suspect we’ll see more rules and if we think that’s going to screw up the economy, we’ll give voice to it.”
