PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their second meeting of the 2020 interim on Wednesday, June 24. The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance, in-person attendees should be spaced at least six feet apart and are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), will discuss and adopt remaining Letters of Intent to be sent to various state agencies. A Letter of Intent supplements a piece of legislation with specific policy guidelines and viewpoints the Committee held during approval of that appropriation or legislation. In addition, Jeff Mehlhaff, Senior Fiscal and Program Analyst for the Legislative Research Council, will present on the current status of the FY2020 state revenues. Commissioner Liza Clark from the Bureau of Finance and Management will provide an update to the committee on COVID-19 funding and budgetary impacts related to COVID-19. The committee will also review proposed transfers of funds between departments and state institutions. In accordance with SDCL 4-8A-8, transfers between departments and institutions require approval of the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations. The Committee will also appoint members to the Board of Regents Shared Administration Task Force created in SB55 of the 2020 legislative session and to the Human Services Continuum of Care Study in accordance with the May 27, 2020, Letter of Intent.
The agenda is available on the Legislative Research Council’s website at http://sdlegislature.gov.
Those wishing to testify in person must register by June 22, 2020, by email to Cindy.Tryon@sdlegislature.com. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which agenda item they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
