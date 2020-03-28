Yankton County Sees First COVID-19 Positive Test

Yankton County has recorded its first positive COVID-19 test, according to the state website.
In its daily update Saturday, the state reported that the number of positive cases in South Dakota has risen to 68, up 10 from Friday.
Also, two cases are now reported in Hutchinson County.
Neither Yankton County nor Hutchinson County were classified as a community-spread counties, according to the website.
The state also reported that it had no more backlog tests at the state lab. The backlog had stood at more than 200 on Thursday. This does not include cases that are being tested by commercial labs.
The case in Union County, first reported Friday, was listed as minimal community spread.
To date, the state lab as run a total of 2,592 tests.
The state also reported Saturday that 26 cases are considered recovered, up from 21 o Friday.
