In Monday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, Yankton County reported three more positive tests.
The county, which now has had 117 known cases, has recorded 16 positive tests since Aug. 2. There was one new recovery (96). There are now 19 active cases, the highest active total to date; the previous high was 18 active cases recorded on May 25.
Also locally, Union County recorded two more positive cases, bringing its total to 216. There are 33 active cases.
Clay County reported two new cases, lifting its total to 130. Two new recoveries were reported (113), giving the county 17 active cases.
Turner County reported one new case, its 52nd. Three new recoveries were reported (43). Nine cases are active.
Also, Charles Mix County’s case total was amended downward by one. It has 104 known cases. There are 11 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported 59 new cases Monday, giving it 9,663 total cases to date.
No new deaths were reported, with the state total remaining at 146.
Other statewide statistics for Monday included:
• Active Cases — 1,146 (+21)
• Recoveries — 8,371 (+37)
• Hospitalizations — 882 ever hospitalized (+6); 63 currently hospitalized (+8)
• Testing — 153,507 total tests (+1,091); 121,477 individuals tested (+490)
In Nebraska, 187 new positive tests were reported late Sunday, lifting the state’s total to 28,432.
No new deaths were reported. The toll remains at 345.
Total hospitalizations rose to 1,722 (+7), while the number of people currently hospitalized dropped by one to 146.
The number of recoveries was 20,896 (+150).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.