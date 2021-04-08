Grab your friends and enemies and join the library for a virtual game time. On Tuesday, April 13, from 4-5 p.m., the Yankton Community Library will be hosting a virtual Among Us game time for Tweens and Teens grades 6 and up.
Join in as participants try to find out who the imposter is while playing “Among Us.” Participants act as crewmates that can win by completing all tasks or finding and voting the imposter off the ship. The Imposter can sabotage the crewmates and create chaos on the ship making it easier to eliminate others from the game.
The app can be downloaded for free on a smartphone or tablet. We will be using a private meeting and game room so only individuals enrolled through the library can play. The Youth Services Librarian will be moderating the game and chat to ensure a safe virtual environment.
To register, call the library at (605) 668-5275 or register at http://tinyurl.com/yclteenau
“Among Us” is not a product of the city of Yankton or Yankton Community Library. Parents who are interested in learning more about the game and if it is appropriate for their child can find more information on the YCL Facebook and website.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
