HARTINGTON, Neb. — The effort took 3½ years, but not even a pandemic could stop the Hartington Veterans Memorial from becoming reality.
On Saturday, this Cedar County community will celebrate the 2 p.m. dedication of the downtown memorial, located at the intersection of Broadway and State streets. The memorial is situated at the heart of the town of about 1,500 residents, across from the historic Hartington Hotel.
Vietnam War veteran Dan Kathol serves as project director. This weekend’s ceremony marks the end of a journey that has been discussed for nearly two decades.
“I’m just so elated that we’re at this point,” he said. “It turned out to be just like I envisioned it, and it fits the design drawn up into the plan.”
The design incorporates history of the more recent wars and the theme “Never To Forget.”
Local veterans had talked about creating a memorial for 16 years, but no agreement could be reached on a desirable site, Kathol said.
Then, in late 2019, local veterinarians Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder donated the land on the condition that the site must be used for a veteran memorial. The lot measures 45 feet wide and 135 feet long.
“We couldn’t have a better space for a monument,” Kathol said. “I went to the veterans and told them upfront that, ‘If we don’t do this and get the land, Hartington may never get a veteran memorial.’”
The veterans accepted the offer and formed a 10-member committee. No architect or engineer was hired for the project, as the committee opted for a combination of local contractors and a monument committee for the needed design and delivery.
And then the pandemic hit in March 2020, throwing the project into a tailspin.
The memorial ran into an immediate challenge, as the site contained an 11-foot slope from the west end to the east end that required building the dirt up to street level.
“That cost $125,000 to get to a point where we could even build on that ground,” Kathol said. “Then it was built during the pandemic with COVID supply chain issues and prices going through the roof for iron, concrete and granite. But we paid for it through the generosity of a lot of people.”
Kathol estimates the final costs will run around $498,000. After paying for those expenses, about $30,000 will remain for future expenses such as flags, ongoing maintenance and a visitors’ bench.
“It great that it’s already paid for, even with the rising costs,” he said.
When no one else wanted the job, Kathol said he stepped forward as project manager and drew up the plans. He visited memorials in a number of northeast Nebraska towns.
“I didn’t want to copycat because I wanted ours to be original, but I wanted some ideas,” he said.
Kathol noted one community spent $1.3 million on its memorial.
“I knew that wasn’t in the cards, and ours wouldn’t be that elaborate,” he said. “But I also wanted something of real quality that would last a long time. We weren’t going to compromise on this because it would last for generations.”
Plainview Monument Company of Plainview, Nebraska, was hired for the project. Manager Dale Powers worked closely with Kathol and the veteran committee in designing the memorial, and an artist rendering of the proposed memorial was developed to give people an idea of the final structure — providing enough money was raised.
Kathol kept his faith in the project, and so did hundreds of others.
A total of 326 individuals, families and businesses contributed money or labor toward the project. The names of 1,060 veterans were sponsored or adopted by 622 individuals and families at a cost of $150 per veteran.
“The initial goal was 800, then we raised it to 900 and again to 1,200,” Kathol said. “We had to cut if off at some point in time because we had to get the monuments engraved.”
A number of veterans were adopted by donors who asked that their money be used to sponsor and include veterans who did not have a sponsor.
The 1,060 names are engraved on one of the six large monuments, with the names listed in alphabetical order for visitors’ convenience. Room was left at the end of the last monument to add additional veteran names for anyone who missed the initial push to have veterans sponsored.
“We’ve added 22 more names (to the initial list) in just the last few weeks, and the memorial isn’t even open yet,” Kathol said.
A very stark statue commands the memorial’s center — a large bronze soldier kneeling in prayer before entering battle.
“I knew I wanted a bronze soldier in the memorial,” Kathol said. “He’s asking for God’s help doing his job and doing it right. I found the perfect phrase to go with it: ‘God, Please Be At My Side.’ I think it’s a really powerful centerpiece.”
The memorial includes 25 monuments, five granite benches, an entrance marker weighing 5,800 pounds and a large arch. Visitors can sign a register, and a brochure lists the memorial’s features. They include designs featuring each military branch and the most recent U.S. conflicts — Worlds War I and II, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terror.
Kathol has included information and wants the monument to serve as an educational element for school groups visiting the site.
“I want the schools to spend a good one or two hours educating the kids on our veterans and our history, about war and how veterans sacrificed so much that we could live the lives we do today,” he said. “There are a lot of (personal) stories out there.
As a Vietnam War veteran, Kathol holds special feelings for that conflict and era. “That was a critical war, and it ended on a sour note for the United States,” he said, adding that those military members didn’t receive the warm welcome home of other wars.
In addition, the Hartington memorial contains a monument for an often-overlooked group of veterans, Kathol said.
“These monuments are all about those who died. Nobody was honoring the soldier wounded in battle or suffering PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder),” he said. “Of all the veterans who served and returned, a lot of them are still waging some sort of battle in their own lives, whether it’s physical injuries or PTSD or some other psychological issues.”
Right up to the end, the monument contained logistical challenges. The majority of the granite came from Georgia, the Plainview Monument crew engraved and cut the granite, and it was placed on flatbed trucks. The finished product was transported to Hartington, where a crane operator spent two days carefully lifting each monument and putting it in place at the memorial.
“They lifted (each monument), one by one, swung them around and put them in place,” Kathol said. “They used a belt that we hoped didn’t slip, but it all went like clockwork.”
Saturday’s program includes a color guard, invocation, opening remarks and three speakers including a Nebraska state senator, Nebraska state director of veterans officer and a retired major general. The color guard will perform a 21-gun salute and taps, and the mayor will read a proclamation.
Following the dedication, a reception of cake, cookies and refreshments will be served at the VFW Hall two blocks away.
The monument includes lighting until 11 p.m. each night, Kathol said.
“We have lights, but it doesn’t look like a new car lot. It’s a mellower look to it, and the arch provides back lighting,” he said. “As good as the memorial looks during the day, at night it sends shivers up your spine.”
Kathol hopes the monument provides an even greater appreciation for veterans and their sacrifices. Based on early responses, he holds faith the mission will be accomplished.
“We have people who have come back three times to visit the memorial, and it’s not even officially open,” he said.
“I want it to be a sacred place where we honor our veterans — where we reflect on what they have done for us so we can have the lives we enjoy today and in the future.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.