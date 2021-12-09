VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Alumni Association recently announced the 2021 class of 30 Under 30 recipients, a program that recognizes outstanding young alumni who are making an impact in their professional and personal lives.
Achievements are recognized in the areas of professional success, community involvement and/or university engagement. The 30 Under 30 program began in 2018.
USD presents the Class of 2021:
• Abbey Ulrich, Monument Health
• Amanda Laird, VStar Entertainment/Cirque du Soleil
• Anna Madsen, South Dakota Legislative Research Council
• Bailey Quanbeck, University of South Dakota
• Brenan Tjelmeland, U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations
• Brianna Eaton, Crary Huff Law Firm
• Carlye Johnson, RSM US LLP
• Cody Silvernail, Avera Institute for Human Genetics
• Dylan Kirchmeier, Roberts County State’s Attorney’s Office
• Ellen Pharis, Sanford Health
• Jade Fostvedt, University of California, Berkeley
• Jarren Duffy, University of South Dakota
• Joey Snyder, Sanford Health
• Jordan Bormann, USD SSOM Transitional Year (2021-2022), University of Utah Dermatology Residency (2022-2025)
• Katie Redden, City of Vermillion
• Katie Staley, Deloitte
• Kylie Beck, Minnehaha County Public Defender’s Office
• Laura Weiss, Cretin-Derham Hall
• Michael Pharis, Pizza Ranch
• Nick Norby, Good Samaritan Society
• Nile Banks, University of Iowa
• Paige Short, Lutheran Social Services of SD
• Rebecca Froehlich, Minnesota Urban Debate League — a program of Augsburg University
• Rhianne Greenlee, Greenlee Investigations, LLC
• Robby Jeffries, Kansas Athletics
• Robert McCauley, Sanford Health
• Sadie Swier, Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc.
• Samuel Young, Avera McKennan/Alumend
• Selena Olvera, South Dakota State University
• Sydney Schad, Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board
Additional information on the 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 can be found online: www.usdalumni.com/connect/30-under-30/2021. A social media campaign highlighting the individual recipients also kicks off is underway; follow #USD30Under30 and #30Days30Recipients.
