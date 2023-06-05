At East-West Catholic, teacher Rhonda Zimmerman keeps a constant reminder of her work’s importance at the Bow Valley, Nebraska, grade school.
“When I first started teaching, my grandmother gave me a picture of Jesus with the little children. Jesus was the Master Teacher, and now it’s my turn to be that teacher, to fill that role, for these students,” she said.
“I’m doing what my grandma wanted me to do. I feel, in some small way, I’ve brought my students closer to Jesus in my classroom, so I keep the picture at my desk, always close to me.”
In neighboring Hartington, Nebraska, Cedar Catholic music teacher Joanne Hamilton finally achieved her mother’s dying wish for the grades 7-12 students.
Mary Lou Noecker, Hamilton’s mother, passed away from cancer in 2019. She helped make possible a desired trip for the school’s choir.
“In one of our last conversations, she said to take the memorial money from her Masses and go on a trip,” Hamilton said, fighting back tears. “Then COVID happened and we couldn’t do it. We were finally able to go this year, and we just returned from singing at a Minnesota Twins baseball game and at the basilica (of St. Mary) in Minneapolis.”
Besides both teaching in the Cedar County Catholic Schools, Zimmerman and Hamilton share another bond. They were chosen as the outstanding rural educators in the Omaha Archdiocese, a large area including northeast Nebraska.
The rural categories cover the area outside the Omaha metro. Zimmerman was chosen for the elementary level. Hamilton was chosen for the secondary level but was also nominated for the elementary grades as she teaches at Holy Trinity grade school in Hartington.
The archdiocese will honor them and other category winners at an Omaha banquet this fall.
RHONDA ZIMMERMAN
Zimmerman teaches 14 students in her combined classroom. She is no stranger to the Catholic schools, as she grew up in Menominee, Nebraska, and attended West Catholic in Fordyce, Nebraska (prior to the current merger).
She then graduated from Crofton (Nebraska) High School and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, but her teaching career led her back to Cedar County in 1990.
“I had student taught in a number of settings, but I knew I wanted to teach in a small, rural school and especially a Catholic school,” she said. “I went for an interview at West Catholic for a sixth-grade position. It really wasn’t what I wanted, as I love teaching in the first grade, but I decided to go ahead with the interview for experience. “
Zimmerman said she wasn’t ready for an interview question.
“They told me the first grade teacher really wanted to take the sixth grade position, so would I be interested in taking first grade instead? I said, ‘Yes!’” she said. “Having gone to that school as a child, I knew how the teachers nurtured my faith and cared about me. I wanted to give back, and it just felt the right thing to do.”
When she and husband, Harold, moved to St. Helena, Nebraska, and had their children — a son, Henry, and a daughter, Cecilia, a year apart — she decided to operate a home daycare.
As the two children entered school, Zimmerman considered returning to the classroom.
“When I registered Cecilia for kindergarten, I learned they had a teaching opening for first and second grades (at East Catholic). I couldn’t believe it; God’s hand was guiding things,” she said. “I applied and was hired. I taught both my children, which I really enjoyed. And because I ran the daycare, I already knew my students and their families. It was incredible.”
Shortly after Zimmerman resumed teaching, East and West Catholic merged into one school. She knew the West Catholic parents and students from previously teaching there, which made the transition much smoother.
“It wasn’t difficult,” she said. “Everyone was really positive and forthcoming.”
As the recent school day began, Zimmerman greeted her students with the same energy and passion they showed. Moments later, they joined her seated on the floor for a lesson.
“I just remember as little babies (from my daycare), how sweet and innocent they were and still are. I’m still nurturing their minds and souls,” she said. “I love their curiosity, honesty and enthusiasm. It’s so enjoyable to see things through their eyes because everything is new. Their whole world is so interesting, and that’s just so inspiring.”
East-West Catholic School Principal Sonya Schroeder knows the thrill of winning the Archdiocesan Rural Teacher of the Year Award, as she received the 2015 award while a teacher at the school.
Schroeder said she’s just as excited, if not more, to see Zimmerman receive the honor.
“If I could choose one word to describe Rhonda, it would be ‘dedicated,’ not only as a (classroom) teacher but also as a teacher of the faith. It just beams from her,” the principal said. “No matter what, her faith is the underlying basis of everything she does. And the amount of time she puts in (her work) is just phenomenal, above and beyond whatever would be expected of a teacher. She makes sure every lesson is done to a ‘T’. She is very prepared and comfortable.”
Zimmerman has taught 27 years in the system, giving her a powerful connectivity with generations of students and their families, Schroeder said.
At her grade level, Zimmerman is not only laying a solid educational foundation but also preparing second graders for the two Catholic sacraments of Reconciliation (confession) and First Communion.
During Catholic Schools Week, Zimmerman created prayer pockets holding prayers for people in the community that were then mailed out.
“We received a tremendous response from people,” she said. “It was really touching.”
In the classroom, Zimmerman has played a key role in the school’s blended learning process, the principal said. Students remain with their grade but are also placed in groups to help them achieve better learning outcomes based on their needs.
An outside party noted the impact of work by Zimmerman and others, Schroeder said.
A film crew visited East-West Catholic last month, recording footage for the September banquet in Omaha, the principal said. The crew remarked how invested the East-West Catholic students were in their faith and their ability to talk openly about it and share it.
Zimmerman sees herself as part of a team effort at East-West Catholic, laying a foundation with God’s word in a world where children face many confusing issues.
“My mother-in-law says religion isn’t taught, it’s caught,” she said. “If our children aren’t in an environment where they can ‘catch’ it, they won’t just magically find it someday.”
The school has remained strong since 1910, she said, citing the support sacrifices of generations of families.
“As one of our teachers said, ‘This is a magical place to be,’” she said.
JOANNE HAMILTON
For Hamilton, teaching music brings out her students’ God-given talents during school, at performances and during worship.
“Before we start each class, we pray to St. Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians,” she said. “On days when I’m rushed to get started, I have students who ask, ‘Aren’t we first going to pray?’ And then I realize how much it means in their lives.”
Cedar Catholic Principal Christopher Uttecht isn’t surprised at the practice.
“It’s part of her sincere commitment to the Catholic faith and incorporating it into everything she does,” he said.
Uttecht marvels at Hamilton’s ability to work above and beyond her teaching load. She helps students find music for Masses at both Holy Trinity and Cedar Catholic, along with music for weekend Masses at the parish.
“I have a subscription to ‘Magnificat’ (magazine),which helps tremendously. I go through the readings (for a particular Mass) and pick songs that go with it,” Hamilton said. “I just feel fortunate I can do that. I could never do this without the help of the rest of the staff and others who line things up. It’s a total team effort.”
This past semester, Hamilton also stepped in to fill a mid-year vacancy and direct the Mount Marty University choir in Yankton, leading three different levels of age and musical experience during the same period of time.
Hamilton noted it was challenging but also helped her grow as a Christian and musician.
“There’s no better way, I think, to express your love for God than through song. I hope I can share that with others,” she said.
Hamilton shared a powerful experience that occurred when her CCHS choir sang the Christian song, “Gratitude,” during a conference music event.
“A student from another school came up to me afterwards and said, ‘I really needed to hear that song right now,’” she said. “I shared that (encounter) with our own choir. It really hit the kids, showing them the love and power in the music we sing.”
Hamilton has seen it with her own students, where one student was suffering the loss of a family member and couldn’t complete a song that was too difficult.
“It was that moment that stuck with you as a director,” she said. “You look out at these kids and think, ‘Oh, my God! They’re putting their whole hearts and souls into this!’”
For Hamilton, teaching in the Cedar County Catholic Schools represents a full circle of life. She attended East Catholic, Cedar Catholic and Mount Marty before returning to teach in the system.
She then taught for a time at a public school, but she felt the desire to return to the Catholic schools. She cited times when she reached out to fellow staff members for spontaneous prayer for a family member or other need.
One day, Holy Trinity principal Stacy Uttecht — Christopher’s wife — saw that Hamilton was struggling during a school day.
“She pulled me aside for spontaneous prayer. It was an experience I’ll never forget,” Hamilton said. “That’s what I like about Catholic schools: the prayer and support that’s part of the system. I can walk up to a student and say, ‘What do you think is God’s plan for you? You can always bring God into the conversation. It’s such a tremendous gift.”
During the recent Minneapolis trip, the Cedar Catholic choir sang “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch despite the challenge of 32-degree weather. They then attended Mass at the basilica, where they were allowed afterwards to take a tour and then sing and experience the acoustics.
Hamilton has been pleased to see the growth in choir numbers, particularly among boys where she started with three in the choir when she arrived at CCHS and has built it up to 23 this year.
Hamilton became emotional when she talked about the surprise reception when she won the award. She talked about staff that provided the extra time out of their classes for her practices, the families who allowed their students to perform and her own families who didn’t see her many times while she was at rehearsal or performances.
“I hope students realize that music is a lifelong gift, that prayer and music go hand in hand. Music can help them get through trying times,” she said.
“They should appreciate music. Sing their hearts out and make someone in the audience feel special.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.