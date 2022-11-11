CASES DISPOSED:
OCT. 22-28, 2022
Kerri Jo Grate, 2316 Cedar Terrace, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Cody Thomas Schoenrock, Jefferson; Maximum weight per tire width; $662.50.
Arlene Marie Harper, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
William Stephenson, Crofton, Neb.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Evony Hermosa Lopez, 907 Dakota Street, Yankton; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Todd Alan Deville, Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information.
Mark Taggart, Vermillion; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Andrew Robert Gwinn, Homeless, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $770.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aaron Lewis, Vermillion; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
William Rainer, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $1382.60; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 1 year suspended and 175 days credit; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by complaint; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Possess forged instrument with intent to defraud; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Michael Green, Irene; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Matthew Jones, 1100 East 8th St., Apt. 11, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Roger A. Black Bear, 415 W. 15th St. #13, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $132.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Todd Muth, 903 W. 12th St., Yankton; Pet violation – no shots; $45.84; Pet violation – no shots; $45.83; Vicious animal; $74.83.
Timothy Keaton Holt, Baytown, Texas; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50.
Isaac Sam, 800 E. 11th St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Austin Delray James Jensen, 1108 E. 8th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Douglas Larson, 903 W. 12th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Nicholas Smith, 802 West City Limits Rd, Apt. 4, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Levi Nathaniel Schincke, Osmond, Neb.; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jeffrey A. Stracqualursi, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 13, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 5 days credit; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Amanda Jean Bult, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kiana Leigh Irvin, 1006 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Judy K. Abbenhaus, Creighton, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ana Isabel Alvarez, 101 Paige Pl., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Pieter Johannes Heunis, Toronto; Overweight on axle; $277.50.
Justin Tyler Gilbert, 141 Mulligan, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Hannah Jade Lukes, Parker; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Dylon Lopez, 31133 434th Ave., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joshua Benjamin Wuestewald, 1703 Woodland Loop, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kevin Allen Colgan, 805 W. 11th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Adam Uken, Tabor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Austin Lee Schuller, Alcester; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Triston Daniel Spears, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 406, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Frank Pelayo Valdes Entrena, 907 Walnut St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
John Henry Hironymous, Fair Oaks, Calif.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Theresa Marie Hanson, Sioux Falls; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Phillip John Corrigan, Sioux Falls; Petty theft 2nd degree p $400 or less; $226.18; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Shelby Tjeerdsma, 3711 Neu Dr., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cheyenne Marie Autumn Perry, Wagner; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Tyler Reid Shepherd, Waubay; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Escape by prisoner – second degree; $937.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 391 days credit.
Wesley Robinson III, 1210 Cedar St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Elroy Beverly, 915 Walnut St. #A, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Austin Erickson, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kristina Leona Uhrich, Platte; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause).
Todd Deville, 1204 National Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alexa Nelson, 402 Pine St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $656.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence - 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Sara Addengast, 311 ½ Douglas Ave., Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $556.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended and 15 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Michael Perry, 123 Vote Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Lakota Skye Castillo, 1317 W. 30th Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Traffic in/substitute plates; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Alteration or forging of vehicle registration card/device; Recharged by complaint; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Jesse William Greenwald, 807 Bill Baggs Road, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Kendra Lee Huber, 805 W. 11th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
James A. Abbenhaus, Creighton, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lakota Skye Castillo, 1317 W. 30th Street, Apt. 4, Yankton; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
