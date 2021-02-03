SIOUX FALLS — Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID, the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association has announced a rescheduling of their April induction ceremony. The event will now take place on Sept. 24-25, 2021, at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.
Tickets will go on sale for the September event on Sunday, Feb. 14, online at www.sdrrma.com. Individuals who have yet to receive a refund for ticket(s) purchased for the April event may use their ticket(s) to attend the September event.
Nine bands and nearly a dozen South Dakota Rock and Roll supporters will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Additionally, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Chris Gage and Gordy Zens.
A school-age Battle of the Bands is in the works and is set to take place Friday evening. More details to come.
More information can be found at www.sdrrma.com.
