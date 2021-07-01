VOLIN — A Volin man has been identified as the person who died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash about a half-mile east of Volin.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Hummer H2 was eastbound on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when the vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled at 7:09 p.m. Sunday.
Michael Kieffer, the 60-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
Also responding were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office; Volin, Gayville and Yankton firefighters; and Yankton County EMS.
