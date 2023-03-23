PIERRE — A bill that would have increased the amount of THC allowable in industrial hemp has been vetoed by Gov. Kristi Noem.
In a press release issued Thursday, Noem announced the veto of House Bill 1209, which would increase the amount of THC allowed in industrial hemp to 5%, classifying marijuana as hemp.
“South Dakota has a responsible industrial hemp program that we have worked many years to implement properly,” Noem said in her veto letter. “House Bill 1209 would jeopardize the effectiveness and safety of our industrial hemp program by creating conflict with federal law while also allowing marijuana products to be considered hemp products.
“Federally, marijuana is classified as anything that contains over 0.3% THC. With this change, South Dakota would allow hemp products and crops to contain over 16 times more THC than is currently allowed at the federal level.
According to the press release, “Last year, the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources worked with members of the hemp industry, as well as legislators, to compromise and allow for 1% THC levels for a production in process. Research shows that 1% THC levels are the trigger for causing psychotropic effects on humans.”
She noted that only two states — Colorado and New York — currently allow a product in process to contain up to 5% THC. Both of those states have legalized recreational marijuana.
“South Dakota voters spoke clearly this past November: they do not want recreational marijuana,” Noem said in her letter. “If I allowed this bill to become law, it would jeopardize the clearly expressed will of the people. Increasing the THC level to 5% would hinder our successful hemp program and undermine enforcement of our drug laws.”
According to KELO, supporters of the bill have said HB 1209 would help processors in the state, “while opponents — among them, the manager of her administration’s industrial hemp program — said it would re-classify hemp as marijuana.”
A veto override will be considered when legislators gather in Pierre Monday to consider any vetoed issued by the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.