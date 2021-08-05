VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Police Department (UPD) was approved for full accreditation from the National Association of Campus Safety Administrators (NACSA), a leading association for on-campus public safety and campus law enforcement.
UPD started the accreditation process in the fall of 2021 and obtained certification in operations, training, personnel and compliance. According to NACSA CEO Tom Saccenti, UPD completed the accreditation process faster than any other agency in the association.
UPD demonstrated compliance with each nationally recognized best-practice standard and was audited by outside experts to receive accreditation. These standards align with the 2015 report from “The President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing” and are constantly evaluated and updated to ensure national best practices are followed.
UPD’s dedication and commitment to the overall safety and security of the campus community are highlighted by its constant journey to provide the best service possible.
Bryant Jackson, interim director of UPD, coordinated the department’s accreditation process. “Obtaining NACSA accreditation is truly a reflection of the great team working at UPD. Without the police officers, dispatchers and student employees of UPD, obtaining accreditation would not have been possible,” said Bryant. “UPD is committed to providing a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment to everyone on the USD campus. We have an outstanding team at UPD and are excited to welcome everyone back for the fall semester.”
