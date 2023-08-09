A Grand Slam Recovery

MENNO — On New Year’s Day 2021, Logan Klaudt experienced a terrifying start to what would become a life-changing journey.
Klaudt, then attending the University of South Dakota, was spending Christmas break at the home of his parents, Larry and Lisa Klaudt of Menno. Logan and a friend had spent the evening of Jan. 1 working out at the Menno wellness center.
“I came home and was standing by the sink to get a glass of water. I felt my arm jerk and my head jerk. I knew something wasn’t right because it was an involuntary movement,” he said.
“I called out for help. My dad was in the bedroom and my mom was in the living room. I fell down, and they called 911. It was scary. I knew something happened, something very wrong, and it was so weird. I later learned it was a seizure.”
The younger Klaudt was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was surgically removed and followed by a rigorous regimen of occupational therapy and physical therapy. He returned to USD the following fall, eventually completing his bachelor’s degree.
He leaves Saturday for graduate school at the University of Kansas, where he will work on a dual master’s program in business administration and business analytics.
But before leaving, he played with the Menno Mad Frogs team this week in the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament. And Tuesday, he received the 2023 Mark Mehlhaf Memorial Comeback Player of the Year, an honor presented since 1981 by the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association.
For Klaudt, now 22, the award presentation seemed surreal as he stood in front of hundreds of fans at Cadwell Park in Mitchell. The short ceremony at home plate was held just moments before Menno took on South Central League rival Lesterville in the tournament’s second round.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had a moment standing in front of a whole baseball stadium filled with people (watching) you,” he said. “When I was told I got the award, it didn’t really sink in right away. I was like, ‘Come on, I only played half the games. Somebody out there is more deserving.’ But it was a really cool experience, and I’m grateful.”
The moment in the spotlight was delayed by reality. Klaudt was unable to accept the Comeback Award during the Mad Frogs’ opening round game last Friday.
“I wasn’t at the game (last) Friday because I was in Rochester (at the Mayo Clinic) getting scans done on me. Everything ended up OK,” Klaudt said, explaining his absence.
Since his surgery, Klaudt has returned to Rochester every six months for follow-up scans. The latest visit brought great news.
“They took an MRI, and there wasn’t anything growing back. Not much changed, and I was going on with the healing process. It was a good scan, stable with no growth,” he said.
“They recommend I come back in another six months and after that, if I’m progressing, it may go to once a year. Then, if we feel like pushing it, we could go every two years for a check-up.”
The latest report provided a sense of relief, and Klaudt returned to South Dakota to join his baseball teammates on the field. Menno’s regular season was lean on wins, but the Mad Frogs caught fire in the district tournament. The team not only qualified for the Class B state tournament but picked up a win and advanced to the round of 16.
Menno fell to Lesterville to end its season, but Klaudt hit a grand slam when it came to collecting a lifetime of memories that evening.
“We had our run. We made it to the state tournament, won a game and then played a team from our league, which made it really special,” he said.
A TERRIFYING MOMENT
Klaudt has come a long way from that horrifying New Year’s Day seizure, but the journey will last for the rest of his life.
On the night of his seizure, his parents contacted the Menno ambulance, which transported Logan to Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. That night, a traveling surgeon sounded optimistic about surgery.
“But he couldn’t schedule it in before he left, so we got a different traveling surgeon on the next rotation,” Klaudt said. “He was much more pessimistic about it. He told me there wasn’t much he would be able to do at McKennan.”
At that point, the hospital began efforts to transfer Logan to Mayo Clinic, if possible, A social worker met with the family, providing information on the process and what to expect.
If needed, the Klaudts were prepared to drive Logan to Rochester and take their chances on getting him admitted to Mayo Clinic.
“I had no experience with this. I didn’t know anything about the health care system,” Logan said, expressing the anxiety-filled moments.
Mayo Clinic agreed to the transfer. The world-renowned clinic took MRI images and used electronic mapping of his brain. Klaudt met with the neurosurgeon, with surgery selected as the best course.
“After we had met with the surgeon, they wanted me on the (operating) table, not the next day but first thing the following morning,” Klaudt said, explaining the urgency.
The delicate procedure went well, with the surgeon removing a benign tumor, Klaudt said.
“The surgeon and team up at Mayo did an excellent job. They removed any visible tumors, and anything that did show up on the scan was negligible,” he said. “I was just told this was a very unlucky circumstance. It wasn’t hereditary, and by the size of the tumor, they estimated it may have been in my head for four or five years.”
Klaudt’s tumor grew to a size where it finally affected him.
“I never had any symptoms, no signs of it ever,” he said. “But it got big enough that it crossed the midline (of my brain) and caused the seizure. There were no other risk factors, it was just bad luck.”
Klaudt remained at Mayo Clinic for a week after the surgery. He spent a day in the intensive care unit before he was moved to the inpatient and rehabilitation unit.
“After surgery, there was some paralysis that was temporary. They wanted to see some progress to make sure I had some (motor) functions,” he said. “I didn’t have to do radiation or chemotherapy, and I was very thankful for that. As far as that goes, I had a lot of good luck.”
The Mayo Clinic visit occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought some restrictions, Klaudt said.
“One of the hardest parts was when I was in patient rehab the week following surgery,” he said. “They were only allowing one visitor per patient, so I couldn’t see both of my parents at the same time.”
Klaudt needed to reveal his situation to his college roommate and professors, explaining why he wasn’t returning to the Vermillion campus. However, he didn’t openly share details with many people, and the Comeback Award may be the most visible aspect of his journey.
“I tried to keep it pretty much on a ‘need to know’ basis. I don’t do social media, and I don’t have Facebook and Instagram. I don’t post all that stuff,” he said. “I’m not big on sharing private details. When something like this (comeback award) happens, people find out and want to know, ‘Are you OK?’”
He responds that he took time to care for a health situation, and he’s back to everyday life. “I’m trying to return to normal things,” he explained.
REBUILDING A LIFE
Klaudt didn’t return to USD for the spring semester, spending the time on his recovery. He worked with outpatient physical therapy for a month to regain his motor functions and balance. He worked with a Sioux Falls occupational therapist for three months to fine tune his motor skills.
“Right after surgery. I was paralyzed on my left side. It was pretty humbling not to be able to tie your shoes, and you had to learn it all over again. You had to learn how to cut your steak, how to use silverware, anything requiring two hands,” he said.
“I had to relearn anything using my left hand. The therapy was a brutal process. It was definitely difficult, but I benefited from being young and in somewhat decent shape. I think it helped me get done faster (with my therapy).”
Klaudt believes he has regained at least 95% of his abilities, much of it being things he previously took for granted in daily life.
“I guess it’s hard to compare now with what I was before, but I can play baseball, tie my shoes, work out and work for my dad this summer,” he said. “The only limitation is that I have to take two pills each day.”
Klaudt acknowledged those who gave him strength to handle the ordeal.
“As far as the mental part of it, it really helped that I had a great support system with my family and the community members rooting for me and praying for me,” he said. “I’m also grateful to my USD community and to my baseball teammates for backing me. The process seems easier to tackle when you know you’ve got everybody cheering for you.”
GAINING PERSPECTIVE
For Klaudt, his recent medical challenges have given him a different outlook on life.
He considered himself fortunate to attend a smaller school such as Menno, where he participated in a wide variety of sports and other activities. At USD, he played club baseball and also officiated high school games.
Klaudt had completed three semesters at the time of his seizure. He returned to USD the following fall and made up the missed semester by attending two years of online classes during summer school.
“My goal was to finish my degree in four years, so I guess I made it,” he said.
He expressed excitement at playing in this year’s state amateur baseball tournament, realizing a childhood dream.
“I remember, as a kid, I really wanted my hometown to make the state tournament,” he said. “We went to watch a game or two up there (at Mitchell), and it was a really cool experience. The field was bigger, the crowds were bigger, the lights were brighter. It made life more fun.”
However, his health scare has taught him that baseball isn’t life or death.
“If you strike out or give up a few runs on the mound, it hurts less because I know baseball is just a game and life can be a lot more difficult than that,” he said. “It’s a good way to see the bigger picture.”
However, that doesn’t mean Klaudt intends to stay away from baseball.
“The reason I’m getting this double master’s degrees at Kansas is because my dream is to work in the front office for a Major League Baseball team,” he said. “I want to make some connections, get an internship and sharpen my skills while I get my graduate degrees.”
And he has shown the ability to deal with a life-threatening situation.
Klaudt said he tries to move on with his life.
“Most days, I put it out of my mind and focus on other things,” he said. “But it’s stressful when I have that six-month checkup on the calendar approaching and I go back to Rochester. You cross your fingers, pray and hope things come back clean.”
Klaudt paused when asked if he was an inspiration to others, somewhat surprised at the question.
“I don’t see myself that way,” he said. “But (the comeback award) may be a reminder that I’m a little bit more resilient than I realized, and I have the ability to stick it out.”
Klaudt said he gained a great lift by this week’s baseball award, connecting him with the game he loves and can still enjoy. He considers it one of his great memories of South Dakota.
“The comeback award was quite a send-off, I guess,” he said. “I’m starting a new chapter in my life, and I got to end this (last) chapter with a great honor. I’m really flattered I received it, and now I get to put it in my backpack as I head off to Kansas.”
