• Gage Brock, 29, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault and sexual contact without consent with a person capable of consenting.
• Steven Berger, 55, Bismarck, N.D., was arrested Wednesday for driving with a commercial license suspended, revoked or canceled.
• Catessa Fleury, 30, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Lorena Sparks-Freemont, 41, Decatur, Neb., was booked Thursday on a federal hold for the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
• Jacia Juhl, 21, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for simple assaul
