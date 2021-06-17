The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during May 2021:

Bold Pursuits LLC, 1200 East 15th St.; Windows; $3,000

CMC Adventures, LLC, PO Box 89323; Demolition

Charlotte Vitek, 1804 John St.; Siding; $6,000

Kraig McNeely, 1208 West 17th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $9,000

Dwight Ostenson, 603 East 29th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,500

Nathan P. Darrach, 204 East 21st St.; Windows; $3,000

Stacey M. Kruger, 513 Pearl St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,000

Tara Holland, 614 East 17th St.; Roofing; $16,048.50

Danny R. Roth, 1408 Picotte St.; Roofing; $8,600

Kevin Heeren, 810 East 18th St.; Roofing; $23,000

Gordon J. Schulte, 905 East 15th St.; Roofing; $9,600

Craig R. Johnson II, 518 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $5,000

Kenneth L. Buhl Revoc. Trust, 444 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $1,000

David D. Knoff, 3010 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $133,759

Matthew M. Cranny, 122 West 12th St.; Roofing; $4,500

Stephanie Camp, 103 Anna St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000

Stephens House Inc., 415 Linn St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $4,500

Jeanette (Le) Meng, 303 Northern Ave.; Door; $4,000

Peter M. Moore, 1221 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $2,500

Janet Neuhaus, 903 West 11th St.; Windows; $1,000

Fox Run Townhomes, 804 W. 25th St.; Commercial-new; $4,540,000

Klint Conroy, 614 East 15th St.; Windows; $19,342.50

Talia Mariah Wellenstein, 612 Linn St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $12,729.60

Austin W. Hill, 2009 Cedar St.; Windows; $1,000

Nicholas P. Johnson, 3107 Mulligan Dr.; Single family home-addition; $18,000

Mona’s LLC, 304 Picotte; Commercial-new; $789,200

Sarah Mechtenberg, 404 East 15th St.; Roofing; $4,000

Douglas Upton, 1402 Pearl St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $320

Bernie Hunhoff, 707 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-addition; $25,000

Richardson Development LLC, 903 Peninah St.; Siding; $5,000

Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2811 Arlington; Single family home-new; $300,899.20

Daniel F. Albrecht, 314 East 25th St.; Siding/roofing; $26,990

Robert Wittmeier Trust, 316 East 25th St.; Siding; $12,796

John A. Olson, 318 East 25th St.; Siding; $14,154.34

Brenda Wollman, 320 East 25th St.; Siding; $14,762.91

Dianne M. Kaiser Dec. of Trust, 322 East 25th St.; Siding; $20,954.03

Joan Engler, 807 Picotte St.; Siding; $1,024

T&T Development LLC, 1512 Summit Lane; Single family home-new; $256,088.40

Bryant E. Burke, 510 Walnut St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,500

Daryl Jaster Construction, 1005 Dakota St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $8,000

Wanda L. Dolejsi, 1109 Cedar St.; Roofing; $7,695

Jarrett R. Hoebelheinrich RV, 1500 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $7,500

N-K Properties Inc., 100 West 5th St.; Windows; $2,000

———

May 2021 Total Valuation — $6,905,803.48

May 2020 Total Valuation — $3,351722.20

2021 To Date Valuation — $11,190,456.54

2020 To Date Valuation — $12,734,102,50

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.