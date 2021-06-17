The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during May 2021:
Bold Pursuits LLC, 1200 East 15th St.; Windows; $3,000
CMC Adventures, LLC, PO Box 89323; Demolition
Charlotte Vitek, 1804 John St.; Siding; $6,000
Kraig McNeely, 1208 West 17th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $9,000
Dwight Ostenson, 603 East 29th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,500
Nathan P. Darrach, 204 East 21st St.; Windows; $3,000
Stacey M. Kruger, 513 Pearl St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $4,000
Tara Holland, 614 East 17th St.; Roofing; $16,048.50
Danny R. Roth, 1408 Picotte St.; Roofing; $8,600
Kevin Heeren, 810 East 18th St.; Roofing; $23,000
Gordon J. Schulte, 905 East 15th St.; Roofing; $9,600
Craig R. Johnson II, 518 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $5,000
Kenneth L. Buhl Revoc. Trust, 444 West 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $1,000
David D. Knoff, 3010 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $133,759
Matthew M. Cranny, 122 West 12th St.; Roofing; $4,500
Stephanie Camp, 103 Anna St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000
Stephens House Inc., 415 Linn St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $4,500
Jeanette (Le) Meng, 303 Northern Ave.; Door; $4,000
Peter M. Moore, 1221 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $2,500
Janet Neuhaus, 903 West 11th St.; Windows; $1,000
Fox Run Townhomes, 804 W. 25th St.; Commercial-new; $4,540,000
Klint Conroy, 614 East 15th St.; Windows; $19,342.50
Talia Mariah Wellenstein, 612 Linn St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $12,729.60
Austin W. Hill, 2009 Cedar St.; Windows; $1,000
Nicholas P. Johnson, 3107 Mulligan Dr.; Single family home-addition; $18,000
Mona’s LLC, 304 Picotte; Commercial-new; $789,200
Sarah Mechtenberg, 404 East 15th St.; Roofing; $4,000
Douglas Upton, 1402 Pearl St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $320
Bernie Hunhoff, 707 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-addition; $25,000
Richardson Development LLC, 903 Peninah St.; Siding; $5,000
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2811 Arlington; Single family home-new; $300,899.20
Daniel F. Albrecht, 314 East 25th St.; Siding/roofing; $26,990
Robert Wittmeier Trust, 316 East 25th St.; Siding; $12,796
John A. Olson, 318 East 25th St.; Siding; $14,154.34
Brenda Wollman, 320 East 25th St.; Siding; $14,762.91
Dianne M. Kaiser Dec. of Trust, 322 East 25th St.; Siding; $20,954.03
Joan Engler, 807 Picotte St.; Siding; $1,024
T&T Development LLC, 1512 Summit Lane; Single family home-new; $256,088.40
Bryant E. Burke, 510 Walnut St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $1,500
Daryl Jaster Construction, 1005 Dakota St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $8,000
Wanda L. Dolejsi, 1109 Cedar St.; Roofing; $7,695
Jarrett R. Hoebelheinrich RV, 1500 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $7,500
N-K Properties Inc., 100 West 5th St.; Windows; $2,000
May 2021 Total Valuation — $6,905,803.48
May 2020 Total Valuation — $3,351722.20
2021 To Date Valuation — $11,190,456.54
2020 To Date Valuation — $12,734,102,50
