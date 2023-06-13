Join the staff at Yankton Community Library (YCL) this Juneteenth as they learn about one of the Dakota Territory’s first African American sheroes. You won’t want to miss this Chautauqua living history performance highlighting South Dakota history.
YCL will host Joyce Jefferson, a South Dakota Humanities Scholar and Chautauqua performer. Jefferson will be presenting “Sarah Campbell: She Vanquished with the Vanguard of Civilization,” at noon on Monday, June 19. You can “meet” and interact with Sarah Campbell (also known as Aunt Sally) as she tells us about her experiences as the first documented non-Native woman to come to the Black Hills with George Armstrong Custer’s 1874 Expedition.
