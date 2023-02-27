PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has approved the release of $12.5 million in federal funding over the next year to fuel the expansion and startup of new childcare facilities in South Dakota. These grants will be administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS).
The following providers will be eligible to apply for these grants: traditional day care centers, in-home providers, employer-sponsored programs, community collaboratives, public/private partnerships, non-profit providers, municipalities, schools, and other community organizations, such as the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs.
Grant requests can be made for a wide variety of needs, including facility expenses, payroll and benefit increases, pre-operational health and safety resources needed to meet licensing requirements, and equipment and supply purchases needed to start a strong, safe program.
There are $25.5 million in outstanding ARPA childcare dollars, and DSS will announce how these will be utilized in the near future.
For questions about expansion and startup grants, planning grants, or childcare licensing contact your local DSS Office of Licensing and Accreditation, email sdchildcaregrants@state.sd.us, or call 605-688-4330 ext. 6000209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.