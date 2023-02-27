PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has approved the release of $12.5 million in federal funding over the next year to fuel the expansion and startup of new childcare facilities in South Dakota. These grants will be administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS).

The following providers will be eligible to apply for these grants: traditional day care centers, in-home providers, employer-sponsored programs, community collaboratives, public/private partnerships, non-profit providers, municipalities, schools, and other community organizations, such as the YMCA and Boys and Girls Clubs.

