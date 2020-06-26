Yankton County reported three more COVID-19 cases in Friday’s daily update for South Dakota.
Meanwhile, Knox County (county seat: Center) in Nebraska recorded four new positive tests, while Dixon County (Ponca) reported one COVID-related death.
The new cases in Yankton County now bring the county’s total of known cases to 74, of which 23 have been recorded this month. The county currently has 17 active cases.
Also locally, Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) reported one new case, its 58th. The county has now recorded 40 new cases since June 1. Also, three more hospitalizations were reported Friday, bringing the total to 25 during the pandemic. The county has 34 active cases.
South Dakota statistics for Friday included:
• Total Positive Cases — 6,535 (+56);
• Active Cases — 795 (-5);
• Deaths — 88 (+1): Friday’s new death was reported in Pennington County;
• Total Tests — 77,015 (+1,161);
• Hospitalizations — 639 ever hospitalized (+7), 79 currently hospitalized (0);
• Recoveries — 5,652 (+50)
In Nebraska, Knox County’s new positive tests raise its total of known cases to 21, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website Thursday night. A total of 361 tests have been processed to date.
Nebraska reported three new deaths Thursday, bringing its total to 260. The death in Dixon County was its second.
The state reported 125 new cases Thursday to raise the total to 18,346. Recoveries rose to 12,314 (+215). There are currently 126 people hospitalized (-5) with the total ever hospitalized standing at 1,294 (+26).
Here are the statistics for the area South Dakota counties, listing positive case, recoveries and negative cases. Total hospitalizations are in parentheses:
• Bon Homme County — 11 positive cases / 10 recoveries / 552 negative tests (1)
• Charles Mix County — 58 / 24 / 538 (25)
• Clay County — 79 / 63 / 900 (4)
• Douglas County — 4 / 4 / 298 (0)
• Hutchinson County — 10 / 9 / 569 (2)
• Turner County — 24 / 23/ 633 (3)
• Union County — 118 / 107 / 1,293 (6) [1 death]
• Yankton County — 74 / 57 / 2,156 (6)
In Nebraska, Cedar County (Hartington) has 11 known cases and 177 total tests; Dixon County has 44 total cases and 349 total tests.
