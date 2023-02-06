PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Awards for History and the society’s Board of Trustees.
The Governor’s Awards for History are given to individual professionals or volunteers, organizations, and history teachers at the elementary or secondary levels who have exhibited meritorious work in the field of history in South Dakota. Nomination forms can be found on the State Historical Society’s website at https://history.sd.gov/aboutus/eventsanded.aspx. They can also be obtained by contacting Kevin Larsen, awards coordinator, at Kevin.Larsen@state.sd.us or by calling 605-773-6000.
