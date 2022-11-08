Update: Yankton County Voting Centers

To our readers:
To our readers:
The print edition of Tuesday’s Press & Dakotan published a list of Yankton County Voting Centers that was outdated. We deeply apologize for this error and the inconvenience.
Here is the updated list of Yankton County Voting Centers:
• Yankton City Hall – 416 Walnut Street, Yankton
• Yankton Fire Station #2 – 201 W 23rd St., Yankton
• Gayville Community Center — 404 Washington Street, Gayville
• Mayfield Store — 44398 SD Highway 46, Irene
• Lesterville Fire Hall — Lesterville
• Lewis & Clark Recreation Area — 43349 SD Highway 52, Yankton
Voting is open until 7 p.m. (CT) tonight.
