VERMILLION — During this holiday season, the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library will once again be accepting donations of unopened non-perishable food items for the Vermillion Food Pantry.
Through the month of December, patrons who have accumulated overdue fines, with the exception of replacement fees, will be able to have up to $15 of those fines waived in exchange for donations of much-needed items such as non-perishable foods or personal care products. Even if you do not have fines to pay, we will still be accepting donations for anyone who wants to contribute.
Needed items include: Food items such as canned soup, dried grains, canned or packaged proteins, canned or dried fruits and vegetables, shelf-stable dairy products, oils and condiments; non-food items such as paper products, personal care and soap products, etc.
Visit the Vermillion Food Pantry’s website for a complete wish list of items you can donate at www.vermillionfoodpantry.org.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street in Vermillion. For more information email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call the library at 605-677-7060.
