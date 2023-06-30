CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton police chief was fired this week, but he still intends to hold an upcoming town hall meeting on public safety and other matters involving the department.
John Carter, the former police chief, said the meeting remains set for July 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pulley Museum in Crofton.
“I’m going to explain a lot of things at the meeting July 6,” he said in a Facebook video.
The meeting is scheduled to cover scams affecting area residents along with the status of a $186,000 grant and possible uses for the funding. The contingencies have been met for the two-year grant, but the application needs Mayor Bob Evans’ signature by a July 10 extended deadline.
In addition, Carter intends to address other matters of public concern, clear up rumors surrounding the department and answer questions regarding his qualifications and performance.
Crofton city officials have not made public the reason for the termination of Carter and Sgt. Aubrey Miller, the department’s two police officers.
Carter holds more than 30 years experience in law enforcement and brings other extensive experience to the job, including a law degree from Creighton University in Omaha.
Carter has said he believes the termination of both himself and Miller was unlawful. In a post, he alleged the locks at the city office were changed so he and Miller didn’t have access to the police station or other property.
In addition, Carter said he would contact the Nebraska State Patrol to inform them Crofton was operating without police services.
While Crofton no longer has its own police officers, the Knox County community of 800 residents isn’t without law enforcement.
Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said county and state officers can fill Crofton’s needs for now.
“As for law enforcement services in Crofton, both the Sheriff’s Office and NSP have jurisdiction,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “Any 911 calls in the county would go to the Sheriff’s Office.”
In a June 27 letter posted on the Crofton Police Department’s Facebook page, Evans informed Carter and Miller they were both no longer with the city and were instructed to turn in their keys.
The text included the following:
“John Carter,
“This being the 27th day of June and your contract has not been renewed.
“As you have had notice since April 21, 2023, which was given to you to prepare moving forward. As you will note this date precedes action pending council members.
“I am requesting that you turn in keys, and City of Crofton property by the end of the business day. If not today, then tomorrow, June 28.
“You will not be paid going forward from this date.
“As your officer, please include Mr. Miller as he is the similar status with the city.
“You have the right to appeal as part of due process.
“Thank you for your service.
“(Signed), Robert Evans, Mayor of Crofton
The Press & Dakotan sought to contact Evans by email Thursday but had not received a response by Friday press time.
The P&D sought not only Evans’ reaction to Carter’s videos but also the reason for the two officers’ dismissal and the City Council’s plans for law enforcement services.
In a You Tube video earlier in June, Carter posted a nearly 20-minute message regarding the Crofton police department, law enforcement activities, local concerns and his disputes with the council, notably Evans and councilman Larry Peitz.
In June 23 filings, Carter took out petitions, as principal circulator, seeking the recall of both Evans and Peitz.
The firing and recall petitions represent the latest in a contentious year involving Carter and the City of Crofton.
Carter was hired June 26, 2022, in a special Saturday city council meeting, according to the Crofton Journal weekly newspaper. As police chief, he was receiving a $61,000 annual salary and other applicable benefits listed in the city employee manual, according to the Journal.
The vote was 4-0 for hiring him.
Upon taking the Crofton job, Carter told the Journal he held a number of goals. He wanted to get a school resource officer and DARE program. He also wanted to help develop the Crofton Neighborhood Watch Group, work with senior citizens and start a program with “seasoned” volunteers.
He also wanted to become involved in the “Shop With A Cop” program, helping raise money from the community that could be matched by other sources. In terms of public safety, he wanted to start an “explore” program where the department went into the high school and taught firearms safety and talked about bullying.
The police department would also reach out to any students interested in law enforcement and offer them opportunities to go on a ride along with officers.
Finally, Carter spoke about his desire to build communication with residents, including a quarterly town hall meeting for sharing concerns and strategizing how to make a better community.
Carter has also created a Facebook page and has continued posting updates and comments for the public.
Based on the correspondence, Carter’s video, terminations and recall efforts, the relationship between the police department and city council had deteriorated over time.
During his career, Carter has served as the interim chief of police and the assistant chief of police in Tekamah, Nebraska, and as Chief Deputy Sheriff for Dundy County, Nebraska.
He has served as an adjunct professor in criminal justice for Mid Plains Community College and has taught a statewide required law enforcement course in Implicit Bias for eight hours of professional continuing education credits.
In addition, he has practiced law and published a book on getting and staying out of debt.
Besides his law enforcement career, Carter owns a firearm company and is a licensed federal firearm and ammunition manufacturer/dealer.
In his video, Carter said he still strongly believed in the Crofton community, wanted to purchase a home there for his family and believed the citizens stood for strong law enforcement.
“I look forward to seeing you at 6:30 (Thursday),” he said. “I look forward to hearing your questions and sharing as much needed information with you that needs to be shared.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.