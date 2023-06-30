Crofton Chief

John Carter

CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton police chief was fired this week, but he still intends to hold an upcoming town hall meeting on public safety and other matters involving the department.

John Carter, the former police chief, said the meeting remains set for July 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pulley Museum in Crofton.

