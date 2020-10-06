Gleich Aims To Help Towns, Cities, Farms Build Future Together

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the candidates for Yankton County Commission. Early voting is on now; Election Day is Nov. 3
———
NAME: Bob Gleich
FAMILY: Seven siblings, one an identical twin
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Graduate of Yankton High School, currently a correctional officer at Mike Durfee State Prison.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: This is my third run for county commission, previously 2000 and 2002
———
• Why are you running?
I am running because I see that we are facing the same issues that we faced 20 years ago. History is repeating itself.
• What are the priorities when it comes to recovery from 2019’s flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic?
Following the floods of 2019, coming up with plans to rebuild our damaged roads and bridges. As far as the pandemic, we must coordinate with emergency management and make sure they have the tools they need.
• In the wake of secession threats from a number of county residents to secede a number of townships from Yankton County due to a perception that their needs are being ignored, commissioners and candidates alike have said a better job needs to be done of representing all the people of Yankton County. What does this representation look like?
We need communication. We cannot stress how important this is. We must have more involvement in the decision-making process on issues facing the rural townships featuring their issues. After the board voted down the setback plan as unworkable, I suggested to the board that they change the zoning map with input of the organized townships and the rest.
• What are the next steps the county needs to take on solving its zoning issues?
Eighty percent of our farmers are family farmers. All they want to do is make a living doing as their ancestors have done for generations. Instead, they are demonized as destroyers of the environment. Think of one thought: If they pollute the water and poison the land, how do they make a living?
• Additional thoughts?
I’m willing to work with all groups for the improvement of Yankton County. We must move forward together — towns, cities and farms — to build for and promote future generations. “Be a uniter; not a divider!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.