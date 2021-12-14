OMAHA, Neb. — Last month, the popular domain registrar and web-hosting company GoDaddy disclosed a data breach that resulted in the access of 1.2 million WordPress users’ personal information. The breach was the result of a compromised password, according to GoDaddy.
The following day, the South Dakota Fusion Center was notified of a possible smishing and phishing attempt that may be related to the data breach. A phishing scam can come in the form of prize offers, threatened punishments or even a text message. Many of these messages are from imposters pretending to be trustworthy businesses and organizations, and are phishing for Social Security or Social Insurance numbers, banking information, passwords, credit card information or other personal details for use in identity theft. A phishing scam perpetrated via text message is referred to as smishing.
South Dakota Fusion Center believes other state residents and businesses may receive similar smishing and phishing attempts. Recipients of such messages should block the corresponding phone number and/or email address and should not respond to the messages.
Stay on the lookout for phishing and smishing scams. The Better Business Bureau recommends:
• If something sounds suspicious, call the company directly or check its website. Don’t click on links in an unexpected email or text message – type the URL for the company into the browser or do a web search to find the right website.
• Don’t click, download or open anything that comes from an anonymous sender. This is likely an attempt to gain access to your personal information or install malware on your computer.
• Question generic emails and text messages. Scammers cast a wide net by including little or no specific information in their fake emails. Always be wary of unsolicited messages that don’t contain your name, last digits of your account number or other personalizing information.
If you have been scammed or even just received a call from a suspected scammer, visit BBB.org/scamtracker and report the incident. For answers to your questions regarding scams, contact your BBB at 800-856-2417 or visit bbb.org.
