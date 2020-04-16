100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 17, 1920
• Lumber is being received for beginning construction work on the new Gurney green houses.
• Remodeling of the electric light office is being planned today. They will enlarge the show case room at the front of their Walnut street building, redecorate and put in an enlarged stock of supplies.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 17, 1945
• One of the very early settlers of the Tabor community, John Horacek, died Monday, April 9, after an illness of three weeks. Horacek was born in Bohemia in 1863 and came to this country with his parents in 1870. He was united in marriage to Barbara Chop in the year 1884. They were the parents of eleven children.
• While no information has been received from the fleet of army engineer boats and barges coming up the Missouri river to Yankton to engage in bank control work on the Nebraska side of that river, it is believd that the fleet may not make port in Yankton tomorrow as was planned.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 17, 1970
• More than 600 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be participating in the Lewis and Clark District Boy Scout Exposition to be held at Nash Gym on the Yankton College Campus on Saturday. One of the feature attractions of the day will be the Pinewood Derby when the small race cars built by the boys and their fathers will be competing in a special track.
• Glenn Douglas Schlicht, program coordinator and announcer at WNAX for the past four years, has accepted a position as announcer with WDAY AM-FM-Television in Fargo, N.D.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 17, 1995
• Over 400 Yankton children showed up to hunt down the 1,000 plastic eggs in the fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Yankton Elks. Six children, who found eggs containing the words “Easter Bunny,” won a chocolate bunny.
• South Dakota game officials say the state pheasant population probably came through last week’s storms without major damage. State Game, Fish and Parks Department Biologist Steve Riley said temperatures never got cold enough during the storms to cause major bird losses. The pheasants were also well-fed and healthy going into the storm because of a mild winter.
