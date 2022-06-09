In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Yankton’s Avera Sacred Heart Hospital is sponsoring the “Kids in the Park” performance of Koo Koo Kangaroo Saturday at Fantle Memorial Park. The event runs from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Avera will provide free giveaways to kids who take part in the festivities.
